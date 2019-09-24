1947 – 2019
Charles Edward Wingate, age 72, passed away on September 21, 2019. He was born in Vinita, Oklahoma on July 18, 1947 to parents Noah Edward Wingate and Mary Kay (Paddock) Wingate. Charles graduated Dickinson High school in 1968.
He was an avid saltwater fisherman, enjoyed drag racing and loved playing pool. Throughout his life Charles worked as an Oil Operator for Amoco, a Deputy for Galveston County Sherriff Department, a Fireman at Johnson Space Center and a carpenter at Local 973 in TC.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother David and sister SueAnne Lane.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Charles (Sonny) Richardson and wife Brenda, Rhonda Richardson Innerarity and husband Rickey; siblings: Freddie J. Wingate and wife Becky, Terry L. Wingate and wife Mellissa, Mary E. Newton and husband Wayne; grandchildren: Brandon Lisenby, Destiniee Lisenby and Ashlyn Lisenby; great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as numerous other family members and friends. Also left to remember him is Tonie Smith Wingate, as his friend and care giver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.