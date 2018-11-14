Angelina “Angie” P. Stevens, 78, of Galveston, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Cornerstone Hospital of Clear Lake. She was born January 30, 1940, in Wharton, TX.
Angie was a beloved mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, wife, and homemaker for most of her life. Later in her life, Angie did work at a variety of jobs. She loved dancing and hearing music, making many trips to San Antonio for music festivals. Spending time with her family was always the central focus of her life.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Tomasa Pena, and brothers, Gilbert and Charlie Pena.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Leal and husband, David; son, Arthur P. Stevens, III; grandchildren, Chelsea, Ciera, and David Chase Leal; great grandson, Richard Cruz; brothers, Rocco Pena and wife, Belinda; Henry Pena and wife, Jean; and Bob Pena; sisters, Dominga Reyna and husband, Alex; and Annie Pena; brother-in-law, Hector Smith; and lifetime partner, Jorge Gonzalez.
Angie’s family will receive visitors from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 15, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Leal, David Chase Leal, Leif Marquez, Alexander Reyna, Jr., Jorge Gonzalez, III, and Ricky Pena, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Quiroga, Alex Reyna, Sr., Jorge Gonzalez, Arthur Stevens, Rocco Pena, Henry Pena, and Bob Pena.
Angie’s family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Cornerstone Hospital for their compassionate care.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Angie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
