Emma Jene Phillips
Emma Jene Phillips, 93, of Galveston, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in Austin, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Theodore R. Williams, Jr.
AUSTIN—Theodore R. Williams, Jr. , 58, departed this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence in Austin, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
