SANTA FE—
Mrs. Janet Mary Turbes passed from this life Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020, in Houston.
Born June 3, 1950 in Spaulding, Nebraska, Mrs. Turbes had been a postal carrier for USPS for 35 years. Janet was of the Roman Catholic faith and enjoyed gardening and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Harris, Sr. and Alta Mae (Curran) Harris; brother, John Henry Harris, Jr.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 35 years, Peter Turbes; son, James M. Vanderloop and wife, Marie of Albuquerque, New Mexico; brother, Thomas Harris and wife, Mary of Duncan, Nebraska; sister, Pamela Leimone from Magnolia; grandchildren, Janet Vanderloop and Faith Vanderloop; numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later time. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
