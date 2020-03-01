Moore Jr
Graveside services for John Knox More Jr., will be held today at Forest Park East in Webster, TX at 1:00pm
Taylor
Funeral services for Margaret Taylor will be held today in the Chapel at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765, Texas City. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
