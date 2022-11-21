PEARLAND, TX — On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:05 a.m., Althea Janell Urps-Porter transcended her earthly body to be present with her Lord and Savior. Born in Galveston, Texas on February 25, 1952, she was the third child of Albert James Urps, Sr. and Jessie Lee Hughes.
Althea attended public Schools in La Marque, Texas. In 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl Douglas Porter, and gave birth to their only child, Darius. She was always a nurturing person, so it is no wonder that she sought a career in the medical profession.
Althea held an Associate Degree in Nursing from Galveston College with certifications as a Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse and in Advanced Cardiac Life Support. She held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Prairie View A&M University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. Althea also earned a Master of Science Degree in Health Care Administration from California College of Health Sciences.
In 2008, Althea and Carl moved just north of Fort Worth to Haslet, Texas, where Carl continued working for Lockheed-Martin. There, Althea spent a great deal of time with her friend, Jacqueline Robinson, who she would come to look upon as a daughter, and her loving nephew, Derrick Jackson, and his family. In 2016, Carl retired, and they returned to the Houston area, settling in Pearland. Althea passed away peacefully at home with Carl and Darius by her side.
Althea was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Lee Hughes, father, Albert James Urps, Sr., and sister, Linda Susan Urps. She leaves to honor her life, a devoted husband, Carl Porter, an adoring son, Darius Porter, a sister, Brenda Urps, and brothers Albert James Urps, Jr. (Faye), Robert Estell, Sr. (Lynnette), and Kip Urps (Anahi). She also leaves to cherish her memory dearly loved best friends, Ritchie Walker-Johnson and Cheryl Fleming, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
There will be a gathering of friends and family on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 12pm with a celebration of life to start at 1pm. Services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591.
