Althea Janell Urps-Porter

PEARLAND, TX — On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 1:05 a.m., Althea Janell Urps-Porter transcended her earthly body to be present with her Lord and Savior. Born in Galveston, Texas on February 25, 1952, she was the third child of Albert James Urps, Sr. and Jessie Lee Hughes.

Althea attended public Schools in La Marque, Texas. In 1970, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl Douglas Porter, and gave birth to their only child, Darius. She was always a nurturing person, so it is no wonder that she sought a career in the medical profession.

