L F John Holman

HUNTSVILLE — John Holman 81, went home to meet the Lord on May 25, 2021. The Bible says, “absent in the body, present with the Lord.” His favorite Bible scripture was John 3:16.
Born on January 21, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was predeceased by his mother Dixie and father Harry Holman, mother and father in law Mae and Jim Parkman and his brother Richard and two sisters Joan and Linda. They are having a glorious reunion in Heaven.
John and his wife Dawn retired in Huntsville, Texas. They lived in Texas City and he worked and retired at Union Carbide as an insulator. Dawn Parkman Holman graduated from Texas City Class of 1961.
John loved country music, playing pool and golfing. He was very close to his brother Richard.
John is survived by his wife Dawn; his sons, James Todd Holman and wife Deedee of Spring, Texas, John Kevin Holman of Huntsville, Texas, Danny Holman of Port Arthur, Texas and daughter, Deborah Holman of Port Arthur, Texas. He is also survived by five grandchildren and six great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held with Forest Park East, Webster, Texas.
