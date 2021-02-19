Katherine Gray, 89, of Galveston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. She was born in Galveston, Texas May 7, 1931 to Cornell and Ella Mattes. Katherine graduated from Ball High School in 1949. She married Jerald Gray (Jerry) and they started their life together. Katherine went to Beauty School and opened Katherine's Beauty Salon, where she worked for many years while her children were young and in school. After her years in the beauty salon came to a close, she went to work for UTMB OB&GYN Billing Department, where she worked for 23 years before retiring in 1994. Katherine was a member of the UTMB Retirees Association and helped organize casino bus trips, luncheons, and numerous other fun events.
Katherine and Jerry were members of the Galveston Islamanders Square Dance Club and Sand Dollar Round Dance Club, where they met lifelong friends. They were also members of the Crew of Aquarius and later the Crew of Du Solei, where Katherine and her son were King and Queen. Katherine was also a longtime, avid Houston Astros fan and season ticket holder.
Katherine and Jerry loved to travel. They had a camper trailer that they pulled all over Texas and Utah and it was usually a caravan with their friends. Their travel really became exciting when their son moved to Colorado and went to work for a major airline. They had free travel worldwide and traveled first-class most of their trips. They visited several countries with Italy being one of their favorites. With their son living in Colorado, they became avid skiers and fell in love with the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
Katherine is preceded in death by her parents, Cornell and Ella Mattes; brother, Douglas (Duck) Mattes and wife, Frances; and sister, Ellen (Jimmy) Slighter and her first husband, Sydney Springer, and second husband, Tommy Slighter.
Katherine is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Jerald (Jerry) Gray; children: Jerry Gray and spouse, Mary, of Galveston; Larry Gray and partner, Stefano Stangalini, of Aurora, Co; Jeanene Trochesset and spouse, Louie, of Galveston; grandchildren: Kevin Gray and spouse, Annick, of Bellaire; Keith Gray and spouse, Jordan Kopple, of San Francisco, CA; Travis Lee and spouse, Brandy, of Galveston; and Stuart Lee of Galveston; great grandchildren: Kayden, Kristian and Kai Gray; Reese, Dylan and Sutton Kopple Gray; Leilana and Kai Lee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Katherine's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, February 23, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:30 pm.
Funeral mass will be 12:00 noon, Wednesday, February 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Gray, Keith Gray, Travis Lee, Stuart Lee, Douglas Mattes and James Armantrout. Honorary pallbearers are Glenn Brouillard and Raymond Brouillard.
Katherine's family wishes to extend a special thanks to her caregivers, Rachel Hamilton and Christina Axtle, and to Providence Hospice caregivers, Mercedes Richardson, Christine Bates, Katherien Jensen and Joni Foss.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Katherine's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
