GALVESTON—
Don E. Harris, 90, departed this life July 15, 2020, at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Don’s family will celebrate his life on today, July 21st, with viewing starting at 9AM followed by private family service 11AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
He is survived by his son, two daughters, 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
