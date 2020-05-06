Luther Hawthorne
SAN ANTONIO—Luther Hawthorne, 68, departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at The Kindred Hospice in San Antonio, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Betty Jean Kelso Schroeder
Betty Jean Kelso Schroeder, 94, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, May 06, 2020, in League City, TX. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.