Lynda Kay Anderson, 65, of Galveston passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Galveston. She was born January 15, 1954 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Gerald and Patsy Rickett.
Lynda lived in Galveston for 16 plus years and was formerly from Dallas. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1981 and spent many years as a Registered Nurse. Lynda loved to travel and explore with friends and family and especially enjoyed spending time vacationing in Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her twin brother Dr. Stephen Rickett. Lynda is survived by her significant other Terry Johanson and his family, and cousins Roberta, Rebecca, Nancy, Bill, Barbara, Jim, Martha, and Douglas.
A visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.