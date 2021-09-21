GALVESTON — Todd Andrew Stohlman Sr., 52, passed away on September 5th, 2021, in Galveston, Texas. Todd was born in Ponca City, Oklahoma, he was the son of Roger and Janice Stohlman.
Todd graduated from La Marque High School and furthered his education at College of the Mainland, Southwest University, Counseling School and Galveston College. He previously was the owner of T-N-T service and co-owner of True Courage and worked at Bay Area Recovery Center plus a variety of restaurants in Galveston.
Todd was Lutheran and enjoyed cooking, fishing, coaching softball, his dog, and his two children. He will be remembered as "Coach Todd," the man that coached softball and made people feel part of a family, the man that brought laughter to every conversation, the man that loved Reece's, and the man that helped hundreds of people better their life and get back on their feet.
Todd is survived by his children, Taylor Rose Stohlman and Todd Andrew Stohlman Jr., his dog, Nico Stohlman II, his parents, Roger and Janice Stohlman, and brother, Kevin Stohlman. He was predeceased by Emil and Fern Timian, Norman and Clara Streger, Wallace Dale Stohlmann, Nico Stohlman I, Nikki the cat, and the variety of other animals he previously owned.
The funeral service will be held on September 25th, 2021, at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City (3100 Gulf Fwy, 77591). The viewing will be 11am-1pm, the service at 1pm-2pm, and the reception following with Mexican food as it was Todd's favorite.
Memorial donations and flowers may be sent to 1999 Tranquility Ln, League City, Texas, 77573.
