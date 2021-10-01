Ronald Leon Ronnie Pinnola

LA MARQUE — Ronald (Ronnie) Leon Pinnola, age 68, was called to his eternal resting place on September 27, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born in Galveston, Texas on October 22, 1952 to Leon and Iva Pinnola.
In Ronald’s younger years, he loved to spend time with his friends surfing, playing pool, fishing and hunting. Ronald began his career as a chef at the Flagship Hotel which he was most proud of, followed by other positions doing what he loved in the kitchen at Carbide, Mainland Hospital, and Clear Creek Independent School District. When Ronald could not get enough cooking at work, he enjoyed bar-b-queing, cooking for others, and cooking with his family on the holidays.
Ronald is preceded in death by his mother Iva Pinnola, his father Leon Pinnola, and his sisters LaDonna Reazin and Corrine Rainer.
Ronald is survived by his sister, Deanna Vassallo (Gerald), nieces; Lisa Vassallo, Kristi Moody (Ruben), Sherry (Ed), nephews; Michael Vassallo, Bert Ketchersid (Lorrie), and Dan Rainer (LeeLee). As well as many great nieces and nephews. Ronnie will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
The family would like to say a SPECIAL THANK YOU to all of the healthcare providers and especially, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland rehab team for the care and compassion that you provided to Ronnie.
Family will receive guests at a public visitation on Monday, 4th of October, 2021 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City.
Celebration of Life Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 11:00 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Pastor Williams officiating.
