September 10,1933 – March 25, 2019
On September 10, 1933 in Galveston, Texas Earl E. and Caesarina L Haughton welcomed their oldest Daughter Martha Louise to the world.
Martha loved and was very proud of being a BOI, and she truly loved growing up in Galveston. She loved the beauty of the island, the people, but most importantly that is where she met the love of her life, Earl. Though they met in church when they were just 12 years old, Martha was always proud to tell anyone who would listen that that relationship grew into a wonderful 65-year marriage.
She loved her education, and after her early graduation from Ball High School, and being an unwavering Methodist, Martha headed to Dallas to attend Southern Methodist University. She carried fond memories of her time at SMU, and her beloved Sorority Delta Zeta. When her time was complete in Dallas she headed back to Galveston and worked for a short time in Texas City for Monsanto as a Chemist.
It was during this time Earl and Martha Lou married and began their long life together full of love and devotion. They lived in San Diego until his Navy hitch was up, after that they moved back to Texas. Upon her arrival, Martha’s complete focus was on her husband, family and home.
Besides her family, one of Martha’s greatest loves was antiques. Some of Martha and Earl’s greatest adventures were hooking the trailer to the truck, gathering up the children and going all over this great country of ours in search of great deals and unique finds. And no matter where they lived Martha would find a way to set up shop to sell and trade those treasures. Though, in their later years the quest for antiquing waned, their love of travel did not. Martha filled the better part of their retirement years traveling to see children and grandchildren, sailing on a cruise, traveling abroad or just checking out what the great state of Texas had to offer. Whatever the trip, she loved them all.
As mentioned earlier Martha’s greatest love was her family. It did not matter when, you would find her supporting Earl in his sea-going career, in the stands at countless athletic events, cheering in auditoriums for plays and concerts, beaming proudly at graduations, weddings, stock shows…the list goes on and on, it did not matter when or where.…and to the end, you could count on her always asking, “Is there anything I could do for you?” She will be truly missed on this earth.
Her husband, Earl, preceded Martha Lou in death. But she leaves behind her loving family — three children: son David Goodwin and his wife Winnie of Madisonville, LA; daughter Marti Goodwin of League City, Texas and son Thomas Goodwin of League City, TX; five wonderful grandchildren: Zachary Goodwin of Jackson, MS; Josh Goodwin and his wife Lindsey of Madisonville, LA; Turner Goodwin and his wife Kelly of Charleston, SC; Marley Jordan and her husband Cole of Denver, CO; and Meranda Goodwin of Colorado Springs, CO; along with three great-grandsons: Hudson, Hayes and Cayden. She was also survived by her sisters, Betty Corrigan and husband Bill and Jeanne Harris and husband Don; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to Donna Woods for all the love, care and blessings over these last six months.
Visitation for Martha will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550.
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 29th at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77550 with graveside to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery, 7301 Memorial Dr., Hitchcock, TX 77563.
The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Martha to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/houston or to Moody United Methodist Church, Attn: Moody Menders, 2803 53rd Street, Galveston, TX 77551. In the memo line write: Moody Menders.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Martha’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
