GALVESTON — George Koch Jr. passed away on June 25, 2021. Born July 2, 1955 he was a true BOI.
His passions included historical restoration, wood worker by trade, surfing and sailing.
He is predeceased by his Mother Pearl Moss, Father George Koch, brother Ron Koch and the love of his life Claudia Koch.
He is survived by his son Miles Koch, daughter Mackenzie Vickers, son in law Dustin Vickers and grandchildren Scarlett Koch and Evelyn Vickers and many more friends and family.
There will be a private memorial for the family but please grab a drink and go to the beach to celebrate his life.
