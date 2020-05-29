Helen Christine Houston, 82 of Galveston, Texas passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Webster, Texas.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of the James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque, with Pastor Clay Bowers, officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
