GALVESTON—Ciarra Danyell Moore, 34, of Galveston, Texas passed away Friday, November 15, 2019.
Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, Texas on Friday, November 22nd, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The Funeral service will be Saturday, November 23rd, 11:00 am at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Ciarra was born to Danny Ray Moore and Kim Rene Sweeny on November 7, 1985 in Galveston, Texas. She was a mother to 3 year old, Samahij Kingston Moore.
Survivors include her precious son, Samahij Moore, her father, Danny Ray Moore, her mother, Kim Sweeny, her brothers, Brandon Sweeny, Daris Moore, Danny Moore, Jr., her sister Shamel King, her niece, La’Maya Sweeny, her grandfather, Lionel Sweeny, Sr. (Maudry Sweeny-deceased), her Godmother, Arlene Josey, her cousin-sister and friend, Dana Sweeny and dear friends Tracie Calvin (Samahij’s Godmother), Kisha Owens, Quinnette Cleveland, Louretta Nickerson, Keandra Parker and Nakia Giokas and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
“He that does not love has not come to know God, because God is love.” ~ 1 John 4:8
