Judy Cohen passed away in Aurora, CO on January 8, 2020, succumbing to Alzheimer’s.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jay; children, Matthew Cohen of Houston, TX and Jennifer Aboaf of Centennial, CO; four grandchildren; and sister, Merle Molish of New Port Richey, FL.
Judy was born in Philadelphia, PA, November 10, 1939, the daughter of Max and Thelma Gordesky.
Judy graduated from Overbrook High School in Philadelphia, PA. She worked as a medical technologist at the Perelman School of Medicine - University of Pennsylvania.
Judy and Jay married in 1963 and during their marriage lived in Charleston WV, Chester and Morristown, NJ and Houston, TX. Her final year was in Aurora, CO.
Judy entered the workforce when their children were in high school and ended her working career with Friendswood Development Co. in Clear Lake City, TX where she managed their Home Finding Center. She was an affiliate member of the Bay Area (Texas) Women’s Council of Realtors and editor of the organization’s newsletter.
Judy medically retired in 1998. In retirement she developed an interest in quilting and was a member of the Bay Area (Texas) Quilt Guild.
Memorial services were held in the Chapel of Temple Emanuel, 51 Grape St, Denver, CO 80220 at 2 p.m. For information on donations in her memory visit the Feldman Mortuary website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.