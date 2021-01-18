Pending services for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 Jan 18, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANTA FE — Barbara Allen LeCompte, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Crowder Funeral Home — Dickinson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arrangement Crowder Service Funeral Home Barbara Allen Lecompte Santa Fe Pass Away Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTexas City police investigating possible murder-suicideGalveston County declares itself a Second Amendment sanctuaryDemocrats cheated to win the presidential electionPolice searching for man involved in Texas City shootingLost Cajun finds its way in League City; Galveston Restaurant Group rumors simmerInvestigators confirm identities of those who died in Texas City murder-suicideVenues, theaters in Galveston County face more months of closure, reduced showsTwo shot, one killed, two arrested in La Marque, police sayGalveston County facilities to receive more vaccines but bigger plans still developingGalveston County shorted on vaccines as state shifts supply CollectionsIn Focus: Houston 75, UCF 58In Focus: Clear Falls vs Katy High School Playoff FootballIn Focus: Houston 70, Wichita State 63Photos of the Year 2020In Focus: Houston 76, Temple 50In Focus: Titans 41, Texans 38 CommentedDemocrats cheated to win the presidential election (252)Inauguration Day can't come soon enough (172)Galveston County Republicans soul-searching after events of Jan. 6 (110)Every day Trump lingers, America suffers and weakens (99)Trump's speech didn't meet incitement standard, Weber says (80)Texas House must impeach seditious AG Ken Paxton (75)2020 election riddled with claims of voter fraud (60)Drag performers miss the stage, crowds in new socially distant reality (58)Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol (56)I knew all along that this would happen (56)
