Early Tuesday Morning, June 9, 2020 Mable Thomasine (Clark) Milliet, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother left this world much like she lived it, joking and laughing, while fighting through troubles to make those around her feel loved. In a life that spanned 98 years Mable saw over the Milliet family with grace and love along with her husband Tim Milliet. Tim and Mable, devout Catholics whose love for one another was outpaced only by the love they shared for their six children, eleven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, will now be reunited together in heaven with their children Mike, Poncho, Margie and grandchild Sarah Kathryn.
Mable was proudly Born On The Island in 1922 in Galveston, TX the Daughter of Thomas and Lula Clark on April 2nd. Mable graduated Salutatorian in 1939 from Ursuline Academy in Galveston. 44 years later after serving her country at Fort Crockett during World War II and a life busy with kids and travel, Mable returned to finish College at Lamar University in Port Arthur Texas before resuming her 30 year Federal Government Career with the FAA in Beaumont, TX.
At the age of 20, she married Tim Milliet, a World War II veteran, a legend in the dredging industry, and her love for 67 years. Their life as a family included many years in Galveston, Port Lavaca, and Groves, TX. The last 11 years of Mable’s life were spent in Huntsville, TX at the home of her daughter Marjorie Eglsaer and at Creekside Assisted Living residence. During this time, she enjoyed many trips to her homes in Groves and Galveston.
Mable and Tim centered their life around their six children and their activities. As a couple married in the Catholic faith, their religion was central to how they lived their lives. Mass came first and figured into any trip, vacation, or gathering. Later in their journey together, they were blessed with ten grandsons and one granddaughter and two great-grandsons. Nothing gave them greater joy than attending events involving all of their children and grandchildren, or when those same children or grandchildren attended mass with them.
Mable remained a very social person to the very end, always welcoming others into her life and home; listening with compassion to the latest about their lives and families. Her recall of details of the lives of those she touched always amazed everyone with whom she came in contact. She loved her neighbors, coworkers, and recent friends at Creekside.
Mable was preceded in death by husband, Tim, daughter, Margie, sons, Michael Tim and Martin Lee (Poncho), sisters, Helen and Ursula, brother, Thomas, and granddaughter Sarah Katheryn Milliet.
She is survived by son-in-law, Richard Eglsear, daughter, Millie (Brian Streams), son Joe, son Matt and his wife Dina, grandchildren, five nephews, and one niece.
A visitation service will be held at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, Tx from 4pm till 7 pm on Friday, June 12th, 2020 with a rosary to be prayed at 6:00pm. A graveside funeral will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park at the All Saints Mausoleum at 10am Saturday June 13th,2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Marjorie Milliet Eglsaer Nursing Scholarship at Sam Houston State University, PO Box 2537, Huntsville, TX 77341
Or to the charity of your choice.
Pallbearers are David and Brian Eglsaer, Doug and Ryan Schaer, and Zach and Ben Milliet. Honorary pall bearers will be Richard Eglsaer, Danny Watson, and Maegan, Eric, and Mitchell Milliet.
