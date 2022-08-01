SANTA FE — Michael David Chiasson, 56, of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away peacefully at his residence on his mother’s birthday Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He was born November 21, 1965 in Texas City, Texas to Walter “Ron” and Betty (Garibaldi) Chiasson. He grew up and attended schools in Texas City. He was fondly called “Big Mike” and was a gentle giant. He was loved by everyone that knew him and never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family and friends. In Michael’s eyes all of his friends were also part of his family. His nieces and nephews were very dear to his heart and he felt and treated them as his own. He considered his great nieces and nephews his own grandchildren, one being named after him. You could always find Michael with a big smile on his face playing with the kids as they climbed all over him.
He also had a way to sooth the little ones with a touch of his hand and the sound of his calming voice. Michael enjoyed traveling, often visiting family or going to Louisiana to carry-on his parent’s tradition. He was the luckiest when playing scratch-offs. Michael worked as a contractor at NASA for the last 37 years. He loved every minute of his job and the people he worked with. Another great love of his was for dogs. His own (Boogie and Nike) and everybody else’s.
Michael is survived by his longtime girlfriend of 29 years, Dana Trussell; sisters, Janet Gill and husband Mickey, Debbie Byers and husband Keith; nieces and nephews, Robbie Gage and husband Mike, Ronnie Byers, Amanda Hampton and husband John, Amy Koster and husband Zak, Kim Howe and husband Clint, Nathan Byers and wife Kelly, Karly Byers, Zack Byers and wife Casey and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Ron and Betty Chiasson and great-nephew Liam Gage.
Visitation for friends will be Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Emken-Linton Funeral Home with him being laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson. In keeping with Michael’s laid back lifestyle, casual dress is preferred. Serving as pallbearers will be Chris Hayes, Angel Martinez, Mike Gage, Dave McKnight, Joe Bright, Mickey Gill, Zak Koster and Jimmy Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be David Wyrwich, Doug Wyrwich, John Hampton, Ronnie Byers and Clint Howe.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorials in Michael’s memory be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Esophageal Cancer Society.
The family would like to thank everyone for having such a special place in Michael’s heart. He loved you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.