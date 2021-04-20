TEXAS CITY — Melba Jean Chapman Nessler, 92, of Texas City, Texas passed peacefully from this life and has gone home to be with our Lord and Savior. She passed on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Sundance Inn Health Center in New Braunfels, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. There will be a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock with Charles Goodnight officiating.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Nessler, Jr. parents, Eli Ferd Chapman and Lila Leola Culberson Chapman, brothers Walter Don Chapman, Wayne Ferd Chapman, and sister Lou Ola Chapman Hamby.
Survivors include daughter, Melanie Nessler Humphries and husband Mike; son, Carl Jeffrey Nessler; grandsons, Chris Humphries and wife Allison, Aaron Humphries and wife Kelly; great grandchildren, Devon Humphries, Collin Humphries, Addison Humphries and Caitlynn Humphries; sister-in-law, Monika Chapman; nephews, Mark Trosclair and Stewart Chapman; and niece Dana Chapman Potts.
Melba was born in Soper, Oklahoma on March 31, 1929. Her family moved to Texas City as a young child and was a graduate of Texas City High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved the Lord and was a member of 7th Street Church of Christ where she also taught children's Sunday school classes and later Mainland church of Christ. While in Texas City, she met and married the love of her life, Carl Nessler, Jr. they were married on November 15, 1952. She worked at Standard Oil (Amoco) in the early 1950's and quit working to raise her family. She later went back to work at Texas City Refinery, then UTMB where she retired in 1990. She then became secretary at 7th Street / Mainland church of Christ for many years.
She enjoyed many hobbies. She loved to sew, go to plays at College of the Mainland theater, where they had season tickets for many years, and taking classes at College of the Mainland. She especially enjoyed painting classes learning to paint gourds. She and Carl loved collecting antiques going to many antique auctions. Her favorite things to collect were dishes, especially small cups and saucers. She also loved to travel, and she and Jeff were able to travel to the Holy Land and to the Netherlands.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Hospice in New Braunfels or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Sundance Inn Health Center for the loving care given to her while she resided there the last two and a half years. I would also like to extend a special thanks to Kayla Jackson, one of the most loving and caring nurses I have had the privilege to meet, as well as the many the nurses, aides, therapists, and the activity director that worked and cared for her during this time. Also, a special thanks to Hope Hospice for the care and compassion extended to her and the family.
