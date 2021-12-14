TEXAS CITY — Bill Stephen "Bubba" McMichael, age 64, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 9, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.
Bill was born in Texas City, TX on November 29, 1957 to Bill and Margaret Ploss McMichael. He was a 1976 graduate of La Marque High School. After graduating High School Bill attended Welding school and finished his career as a welder with Chemic Engineering. Bill enjoyed fishing, camping, riding motorcycles, watching sports, cooking, spending time with his family, and caring for his beloved dogs.
Bill is preceded in death by his father, Bill McMichael and sister, Cathy McMichael Wray.
Bill is survived by his loving mother, Margaret McMichael Leonhardt; brother-in-law, Claude Wray; niece, Tonya Elliott (Tommy); nephews, Shawn Wray (Meredith) and Jason Wray (Ashley). He is also survived by numerous cousins, great nieces and great nephews. Bill loved and was blessed with very special aunts and uncles, Jack and Margaret Ploss, Hazel Hicks, Doris Morehead and the late Charles Ploss.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 with a visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m., at Emken-Linton funeral home in Texas City. Burial to follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Claude Wray, Tim Bramer, Shawn Wray, Jason Wray, William Wray Jr. and Tommy Elliott.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the fourth-floor nursing staff at HCA Mainland Center Hospital for the care given to Bill during his brief illness.
