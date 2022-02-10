Eligah Smith

Eligah at the age of 83 transitioned peacefully on February 2, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Eligah was the third child of his proud parents, Jesse and Theresa Smith, on January 3, 1939 in Rayville, LA. After graduating, he relocated to Texas seeking to make life for himself and landed in Texas City, TX where he met and married his wife Rose Bogan in 1960.
Eligah was employed as a Laborer, with Laborers International Local Union #116, and worked in the Union Carbide Refinery and that was the catalyst which allowed him to build a life he could be proud of for his family.
Eligah leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Rose; children, Vanessa Bogan, Deborah Smith, Carlton Smith, and Ernestine Smith; additional children of Eligah’s are Tracie (Samuel, Sr.) Thomas, and Kimberly Caldwell; sister, Katie Webber of Missouri City; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandkids, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a Public Visitation Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM followed by a Service to Celebrate his Life at 11:00 AM. Both Services will be held at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church 7420 FM 1765 Texas City, TX 77591. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery. Pastor Kenneth L. Cotton will be the Celebrant. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
