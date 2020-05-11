Luther H. Hawthorne, 68, received his reward of eternal rest on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Luther was born January 11, 1952, to the union of Edna and Douglas Hawthorne, Sr.. Luther was educated in the Galveston Public Schools and proudly served in the United States Air Force from September 1972 to February 1994 and was honorably discharged. While serving his country, Luther was awarded many decorations, medals, badges, and ribbons. Luther was also a 33rd degree Mason under the Southern Masonic Jurisdiction, Prince Hall Affiliation and held several other memberships in service and community organizations.
Luther was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Nettie Davis and Selina Murray Hawthorne; and great-nephew, Darrell Hawthorne.
Left to cherish precious memories and celebrate his victory is his devoted daughter, Yolanda Hampton-Broughton (Vernon); sister, Rooney Hawthorne; brothers, Willie, Charles, and Douglas Hawthorne, Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and close friends. Special thanks to Charlesetta Hampton, Melissa Estepa, and Siris Washington.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 noon – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A private burial will be held Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Houston National Cemetery.
Memorials, cards and flowers may be sent to funeral home and sign his guestbook at www.fieldsjohnson.com
