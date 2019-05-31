William Keith Macdonald
GALVESTON—William Keith Macdonald, 76, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at UTMB Hospital in Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Paolo "Yoyo" Michele Dello Ioio
GALVESTON—Paolo "Yoyo" Michele Dello Ioio, 59, of Texas City, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, (409)765-8080.
Sheila Ann Taormina
GALVESTON—Sheila Ann Taormina, 72, of Galveston, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, (409)765-8080.
Danny Lee James
GALVESTON—Danny Lee James, 62, of Jamaica Beach, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, (409)765-8080.
Michael Theodore Fogarty
DICKINSON—Michael Theodore Fogarty, 75, resident of Dickinson, Texas passed from this life Wednesday, May 29, 2019 arrangements pending under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson, Texas.
Anne Elizabeth Moore
DICKINSON—Anne Elizabeth Moore, 19, of Dickinson, passed away May 30, 2019. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX.
