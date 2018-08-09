Funeral services for Mynice Jackson, 78, of Galveston, Texas will be held Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. in Galveston, Texas at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 2728 Ave, Galveston Texas. Visitation will be held Saturday 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
Arrangements entrusted with Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel 509 S. Baylor St. Brenham, Texas 77833.
