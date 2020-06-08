Glenn Allen Mason Sr, 65, passed away on May 31, 2020 at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas at 7:00pm. He was the husband of Willie Lee Bernstine. They shared 38 years of marriage together. Born in Jasper, Texas, he was the son of Dorothy M. Smith and Roosevelt (Beau) Mason. He attended Galveston Independent School District. He also was employed with Galveston Housing Authority in the early 80’s where he spent many years before becoming self-employed working as a construction worker with G & M Home Improvement. He was a member of Bible Days Revival Church and attended Ave L Baptist Church until his health took a turn. He enjoyed listening to jazz, taking walks, and sitting outside in the front yard enjoying the outdoors. He will be remembered for his love for his friends and family and willingness to make it happen.
He is survived by wife Willie L. Bernstine, children: Callie Dunbar (Charles), Jamesha Goodner (Dwayne), Glenn A. Mason Jr, Wayne and Charles Mason, Glenda and Jermaine Hill. Step-children: Jackie Salters and Jennifer Bernstine. Sisters: Rose M. Cadet (Joseph), Cleo P. Washington, Hazel L. Mason, Sarah Y. Mays (Steve), Detrich D. Simmons (Hugh). Brothers: Carl Mason (Bell) and Jimmy Tremble (Diane). Grandchildren: Dominique and Lakeith Jack, Devane, Delesha, and Ronesha Salters, Olicia Artmore, Deivion Sowell, Damarrion Dorise, Kameron Sanders, Jordan Solomon, Viviana Hill, Devane Salters Jr, Major Salters, Cai Dunbar, Kane Jack. Devoted sister-in-law: Mary L. Freguson. Friend: Elder Jones, and a host of other grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was predeceased by mother Dorothy Smith and father Roosevelt Mason. Brothers: Roosevelt Mason Jr. and Raymond Mason. Sisters: Ivory J. Anderson and Margaret A. Mason.
At his request there will be no funeral services.
