Saenz
A Mass of Christian Burial for Herlinda Saenz will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Colwell
Funeral service for Pamela Colwell will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home, 851 FM 517 Rd West, Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery, 21620 Gulf Frwy, Webster.
Burns
Celebration of life services for Lakisha Burns will be held today at 11 a.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.