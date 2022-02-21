GALVESTON — Norris Patrick Cronovich, 93, of Galveston, passed away February 5, 2022. He was born March 17, 1928, in Galveston at St. Mary's Infirmary. He attended St. Patrick's School and graduated from Kirwin High School with the Class of 1945. Norris was a proud Army Veteran, serving in the 40th Infantry Division during the Korean War from 1950-1953. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad until it moved out of town and then he began his career with Sears, retiring in 1988. Norris was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council 787, a member of Galveston VFW Post 880, served as a longtime usher at St. Patrick Catholic Church, and was the last remaining member of the Randall's Veterans Coffee Club.
Norris was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Myrtle Cronovich, and siblings: CeCe Franks, Betty Paret, and Peter Cronovich. He is survived by his niece, Carolyn Phillips, and numerous other relatives and friends.
Norris' family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Thursday, February 24, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 am with a private burial at Houston National Cemetery.
Per Norris' request, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Galveston Island Humane Society or to the Salvation Army.
