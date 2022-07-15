Dolores Caroline Dee Whitburn

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Dolores "Dee" Caroline Whitburn, 84, passed away after succumbing to Alzheimer's disease on June 2, 2022. She was born March 1st, 1938 in Galveston, TX, to Manuel and Trinidad (Trini) San Roman.
She lost her father, Manuel San Roman, when she was 2 years old. She was raised by her mother, Trini, and stepfather, Joseph Quirasco.
Dee lived most of her life in Galveston, TX. She enjoyed working and held several noteworthy positions with the Marine Inspection Office of the Coast Guard, The US Post Office, American National Insurance Company and in the 1970's she became one of the first female deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff's Department. It was at the Sheriff's Department where she met the love of her life, William J. Whitburn. They were married in April 1971 and remained married until his death on June 2, 1993.
She was an inspiration to many for her devotion to family and her own personal accomplishments. Dee was the primary caregiver of her mother and husband in their last days. She was most proud of fulfilling her lifelong aspiration of earning a bachelor's degree in Health Administration in 1990 from the University of Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel W. San Roman and Trinidad San Roman-Quirasco, stepfather Joseph Quirasco, adopted brother Emilio San Roman, sisters Mary Galvan, Trinidad Lopez-Gilbert, Cerina San Roman, and her beloved husband, William J. "Chief Willie" Whitburn. Dee is survived by her brother Manuel San Roman of Conroe, TX and sister Josephine Wells of The Woodlands, TX. Although she had no children of her own, she was blessed by the love and admiration of her many nieces and nephews.
Dee will be remembered by those who knew and loved her for her strength, smile, intelligence, quick wit, and for her devotion and fellowship of her Catholic faith. She was a parishioner and Catechist of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston; and of Sts. Simon and Jude and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Parishes in The Woodlands. She loved volunteering at the church daycare. She also loved her furry pets and working in her yard. No matter where she lived, Dee always considered Galveston home.
For those who wish to remember Dee in a special way, please make a gift to the Alzheimer's Association.
A heartfelt thanks to her caregivers over the years, and to Cura HealthCare and Beyond Hope Hospice.
A Celebration of Dee's Life will be scheduled at a future date.
