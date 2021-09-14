WILLIS — Nettie Pearl (Simmons) Price (82), of Willis, TX the last 2 years and previously of Santa Fe, TX for 54 years. Born January 16, 1938 in Purvis, Mississippi. Passed away on Monday September 6, 2021 at home.
Mrs. Price drove a school bus for Santa Fe ISD for over 45 years and had coached softball and basketball as well as Special Olympics for over 20 years. Enjoyed being outdoors, spending time with family and watching her grandkids play.
She was preceded in death by her parents, June Carradine and Ida Matilda (Nelson) Simmons; husband, John Robert Price; son-in-law, Kenneth Tenhet; granddaughter, Laura Cremeen; numerous siblings.
Survivors include her daughters, Tiffany Price and Blake Harding of Willis, Sue Tenhet of Texas City, Shirley Keith, Sherry and Jerry Robertson all of Mobile, AL; grandchildren, Trevor Price, Ashley Dotson and Lucas McCoy Santana, Will Field, Kaleb Taylor, Jaxon Taylor, Madilyn Taylor, Gavin Harding, Charlotte Harding, Peyton Harding, Donna and Terry Hultquist Tracy Culbreth, Chris and Erika Keith, Jeremy Robertson, Nick and Lindsey Robertson, Matt and Nicole Robertson; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Jake Bigford officiating. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
