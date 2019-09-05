October 12, 1949 - August 31, 2019
Allen Sneed Lockhart, died peacefully at his home in Galveston, Texas Saturday August 31, 2019 at the age of 69.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Candy Lockhart; daughter, Amanda Lockhart, partner Linda Mayes; and grandson, Landon Lockhart-Keener; his son, Andrew Lockhart wife Rachael Lockhart; and granddaughter, Annabelle Lee Lockhart; former daughter-in-law, Sandi Keener; and his loving brother, Kelly Roy Lockhart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Sneed and Betty Jean Lockhart of New Mexico.
Allen was born in Raton, New Mexico October 12, 1949, graduated from Texas A and M University where he met Candy Lockhart on a blind date that lasted 50 years. He was proud to be a Texas Aggie and later in life graduated from Bellarmine University and started his second career as a Registered Nurse and retired from UTMB.
He was an accomplished bridge player, and played with many groups in Houston and Galveston, which he enjoyed. His wit, humor, and smile were always present. Before retiring to Galveston, he had a long tenure on the Board of Directors for The Northwest Stars for the Mentally Disabled, serving as secretary.
He was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider, riding the longest with HOG 1, Harleys Owners Group Houston and enjoyed riding and fundraising for various charities including Health Care for Homeless Veterans, and the Viet Nam Wall project. He was a Arch Angel, the men who support women of Harleys Angels, and one year was the Annual Calendar Photographer as they fund raise for Breast Cancer Research.
His greatest accomplishment that brought him the greatest joy, was seeing his two children becoming teachers enjoying their professions. He was a loving grandfather to Landon and Annabelle and enjoyed being a grandfather.
A celebration of life is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday September 7, 2019, with service, family visitation, and lunch at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St, Galveston, Texas. The family honored Allen’s wishes with cremation and return to his loved New Mexico at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Northwest Stars for The Mentally Disabled 12106 Silver Creek Dr., Houston, Texas 77070 or Harleys Angels, PO Box 11877, Spring, Texas 77391, or to First Lutheran Church Galveston. Condolences can be sent to awlockhart@gmail.com.
Honorary Pallbearers: Kelly Roy Lockhart, Gail Kilgore, Bill Hollman, Landon Lockhart-Keener, and Andrew W. Lockhart.
The family would like to thank all of the UTMB Chronic Home Hemodialysis Program Staff, Dr. H. Kassam and Lolita Lowery, RN, MSN for their efforts, care, and dedication.
