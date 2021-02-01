GALVESTON — On January 27, 2021, Willie Mae (Perry) Shedwin, 84, left her earthly home to enter her eternal home with her family by her side at Mainland Medical Center. “Sweet Pea” as she was affectionately known, was born May 5, 1936, in Galveston, Texas. She was the only child of Willie and Pauline Perry. She attended public schools in Galveston and graduated from Central High School in 1955. After high school, she attended two years of college at Dillard University in New Orleans, LA before returning to Galveston. She worked for many years at both St. Mary’s Hospital and UTMB as a Unit Clerk until she retired in 1996.
“Sweet Pea” was united in marriage to Ennis Shedwin, Jr. from 1959-1967, and to this union two daughters were born, Rolander “Pat” Tanner (Jacques) and Kathy Shedwin.
She loved the Lord and was faithful servant. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a dedicated member of Sunlight Baptist Church for many years before returning to her COGIC roots at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ. After Hurricane Ike, she settled at Hines Memorial COGIC under the direction of Supt. Harry Allen until her health declined.
“Sweet Pea” loved dancing and singing her gospel songs. She also enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially her loving and longtime friend, Mrs. Essie Womack.
“Sweet Pea” was preceded in death by her parents. Left to forever hold beautiful memories of her, is her faithful caregiver and daughter, Pat and husband Jacques, daughter, Kathy; grandchildren, LaKisha and Lorenzo Shaw, Jr. and Walter Brown; two great-grandsons, Tyreik Shaw and Kameron Thomas, and a host of family and friends.
Her family would also like to express a special thank you to her home health provider, Mrs. Sharron Young for taking such good care of her.
The Shedwin family will celebrate her life beginning with a visitation at 9AM on Thursday, February 4, 2021, followed by funeral service at 11:00 AM at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
