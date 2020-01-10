Anna “Ann” Harvell, age 87 formerly of Alvin, Texas passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at her residence in Sweeny, Texas. Ann was born on September 2, 1932 in McLean, Texas. She was Methodist by faith and worked for many years for GTE and would later retire from Verizon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harvell; parents, John and Anna Quattlebaum; daughter, Karen Smith; sisters, Doris Davenport Landry, Marian Davis, Evelyn Crawford; brothers, John Quattlebaum, Bill Quattlebaum.
Ann is survived by her son, Greg Harvell and wife Shirley; 6 grandchildren, Bryan, Tracey, Brent, Brandon, Rachael, Tyler; 11 great-grandchildren, Kate, Claire, Kara, Aidan, McKinley, Audre, Kellen, Sutton, Bryce, Avery, Cam, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Oak Park Cemetery, Alvin, Texas.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
