GALVESTON — Benno John Deltz, 80, of Galveston, passed away on Friday May 7, 2021.
Benno was born in Galveston on June 12, 1940 to John and Helen Deltz. He graduated from Kirwin High School in 1958, then joined the Navy. After serving in the Navy. After serving in the Navy, Benno worked at various jobs in Galveston until he and his best friend, Wayne Gaido, opened a drive-in on the Seawall. Wayne’s Drive-In lasted for 2 years before they threw in the towel. Wayne’s father, Mike Gaido, offered Benno a position at Gaido’s. This is where Benno learned the restaurant and hospitality business from the best.
Benno always said that the harder you work, the more you will get rewarded. While Benno was employed with Gaido’s, he dabbled in rental property and he opened an entertainment complex on Stewart Beach that included a Go-Cart Track, Bumper Cars, and a Dune Buggy track. In 1983, Benno opened Benno’s on the Beach restaurant. In 1986, he opened Benno’s Catering. Through the years, his two businesses have served thousands in Galveston and the surrounding area.
Benno loved Galveston. Even though he was busy running his businesses, he found time to serve a term on the Galveston Park Board of Trustees. Benno had a passion for great food, traveling, and the Houston Astros. He was a member of the 1919 Pitch and Poker Club.
Benno is preceded in death by his parents and his second wife, Catherine Lagrange Deltz, Benno is survived by his children, Tracy and wife Elaine, daughter Cheryl Mancuso and husband Tony, and son Troy and wife Niki; grandchildren Taylor and Benjamin Deltz, Ryan and Matthew Mancuso, David, Charles, and John Deltz; and great grandchildren Ivy and Michael Mancuso; brother Paul Deltz and wife Patricia, and their children Teresa, Carole, Michael, Sharon, and their families who he loved so dearly.
Benno is also survived by the children of his second wife, who he loved as his own, Annie Theriot and husband Mike, Alan Thigpen; and granddaughter Mary Anne and her family.
The family would also like to recognize Benno’s first wife and mother of Benno’s children, Clemmie Finn and her husband Tom.
The family will receive visitors at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Galveston on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. A rosary will be led by Deacon Sam Dell’ Olio at 6:30 PM. Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Wednesday at the church with Father Jude officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Donations may be made to Holy Family Parish or the charity of your choice.
