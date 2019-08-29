Suzanne Edwards
GALVESTON—Suzanne Edwards age 63 of Galveston passed away Sunday August 25, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Carol Ann Flores
GALVESTON—Carol Ann Flores age 62 of Galveston passed away Wednesday August 21, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Antonio “Tony” Garcia
GALVESTON—Antonio “Tony” Garcia age 79 of Galveston passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
Julian Quiroga, Jr.
GALVESTON—Julian Quiroga, Jr. age 76 of Galveston passed away Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending with Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
