SANTA FE—
Mrs. Pamela Lynn Bourgoyne passed from this life Thursday morning, May 28, 2020 in Houston.
Born June 28, 1962 in Houston, Mrs. Bourgoyne was a longtime resident of Santa Fe and a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she served on the school committee. Pamela had many talents, including making dresses, crocheting, baking and making baskets during the holidays. She enjoyed watching Godzilla and creature movies, Bigfoot and exploring.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Jean (Threlkeld) Spangler; brother-in-law, Jason Elliott.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 20 years, Troy Bourgoyne; father, Claude Spangler of Pasadena; sons, Josh Jones and Larry Jones of Santa Fe; sister, Terry Elliott of Pasadena; granddaughter, Ayla Jones of Santa Fe; nephew, Zachary Elliott of Pasadena.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Reverend David Harris, Celebrant. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Josh Jones, Larry Jones, Jon Bourgoyne, Robert Bourgoyne, Brett Bourgoyne and Zachary Elliott.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, (409) 925-3501, with a vigil service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend David Harris officiating. A rosary will follow recited by Mr. Don LeCompte.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Pamela’s name to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 10114 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
