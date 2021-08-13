LAMARQUE — Willie Ervin Ransom was born December 25, 1934 in Hallsville, Texas to the late Fred D. and Edith L. Ransom.
Willie attended and graduated from Galilee High School in Hallsville, Texas. From there he attended and graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a Bachelors’ degree in Business Administration.
After moving to LaMarque, he became a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church.
Willie was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., charter member of the Front Door Social and Charity Club the Texas City Mainland Lions Club and a member of the U.S. Army branch of the Armed Forces.
Willie, aka “Cowboy Willie”, was known for his love for the Dallas Cowboys, an avid golfer, fisherman, cooking skills (especially his bar-b-que) and other delicacies, his gardening and his gift of giving of himself.
He was employed at Schreiber & Miller Furniture store 27 years and Star FINE Furniture store 25 years until his health began to fail.
Willie departed this life on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
He was preceded in death by both parents; one brother, James; two sisters, Harvella, “Mickey” and Patricia.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 49 years Ruby; two brothers, Gene E. Ransom of Nampa, ID: Paul W. Ransom of Dallas, Texas; two sisters: Freddie M. Ransom of DeSoto, Texas: Evelyn R. Ransom of Dallas. One daughter Jacinta Ransom Urps (Daryl Temple) of LaMarque, Texas, one granddaughter Jalyn B. Garrett of Seabrook, Texas and one grandson Jace A. Urps of La Marque, Texas. A number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. There will be a private burial at Houston National Cemetery.
The family has asked that all attendees wear a face covering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.