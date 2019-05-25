Ray D. Harvey
Ray D. Harvey passed away on May 22, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
John B. Quinn
John B. Quinn passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Larry Dale Yates
BACLIFF—Mr. Larry Dale Yates, 72, passed from this life Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Bacliff. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Laurel Jean Knadler
SANTA FE—Mrs. Laurel Jean Knadler, 71, passed from this life Friday, May 24, 2019, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
