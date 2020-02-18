Gale Annette Sudduth Haire, 70, or “Rebel” went to be in the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on January 11, 2020 in Texas City, Texas at Mainland Hospital.
Gale was born to Robert (Bob) Sudduth and Ruth Marie Sudduth on Feb. 20, 1949 in Mississippi. She spent her first few years in Mississippi before moving to Texas City with her family. Gale spent time as a teamster- dump truck driver (CB handle Rebel), Deck hand, and bar-maid. She was a true friend, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Throughout her life she loved Country western dance, spent weekends at the beach, and her time with friends and family. She loved to play games, singing and talking with her grandchildren, her Dr. Pepper, spearmint candies, Hersey Chocolate, York peppermint patties and shrimp were among her simple pleasures in life.
Gale had a strong faith in her savior Jesus Christ. She read her bible from beginning to end many times. She loved singing gospel songs and sharing Gods word with others. Through all of life’s struggles she always turned to God, believed in him, and always kept her strong faith in him.
Gale is preceded in death by father, Robert Hickman Sudduth Jr., mother, Ruth Marie Sudduth, niece, Terri Lynn Sudduth and brother in law, Roland Varnado.
Gale is survived by sisters, Linda Varnado, Brenda Mensch (Ronnie); brother, Robert Earl Sudduth; daughters, Annette Robertson, and Jamie Cargill (Jeff); grandchildren, Jessica Walters (Casey), Justin Cargill (Megan), Jeannette Lindbergh (Phillip), Jeremiah (Rachel), Joshua, Jason, Carli, Kayla, and Caden Cargill; great-grandchildren, Caroline and Catherine Walters, Hartlyn Ging and Jaxon Cargill, Allyson and Madison Lindbergh, and Tori Cargill; loved as a son, Kenneth W. Bryant; niece, Jennifer Robinson; nephews, Michael Gebhardt (Kris), Joshua Gebhardt, Kyle Varnado (Stephanie), Jeffrey A. Mensch (Renee); step-daughters, Kathy Lomison and Sandy Rozell and many more friends and family.
If you would like to send plants that grow in shaded areas, cards, donations or pictures with Gale and good time’s stories that can be shared on a memorial page created by her daughters at https://www.facebook.com/galeannette.sudduthhaire.9
