GALVESTON — Edward Glenn Kier passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at age 64. Eddie is survived by his party of 43 years, Jonnie L Mize.
For many years, Eddie owned and operated West End Gallery and Decor in Jamaica Beach. He has a personality that lit up a room, and a big heart that knew no limitations.
Friends are cordially invited to a celebration of Eddie's life that will be held on February, 14, 2021 at 3:00pm at The Galveston County Club.
Eddie was great supporter and advocate of the Galveston Island Humane Society. His partner requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made, in Eddie's name, to the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.