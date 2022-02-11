DICKINSON, TX — Phillip L. Emmite, Ph.D, of Houston has made his transition from the realm of physical existence. He graduated from the earthly school of life on Saturday, January 29, 2022, attended by his loving nephew David Emmite.
Born 1940 in Galveston to Sam and Frances Emmite, Phil was brother and best friend of Joseph P. Emmite, MD (deceased), who was his only sibling. Both were raised in Dickinson.
Dr. Emmite is survived by his sister-in-law Glee Maher Emmite; aunt Lucille Emmite Hardcastle; 1st cousins Jacqueline Valcoviak, Patricia Becker, Mark Matula, Hank Matula, Jonathan Matula, Joanne Eakin, Rosemary Ward, and Deborah Guest; 2nd cousin Anthony Emmite; nieces Eileen Emmite Calabria, Shera Maher Emmite; nephew David Emmite.
Dr. Emmite was educated at the University of St. Thomas, Saint Louis University, and received his Doctorate in Psychology at the Universidad Nacional Autonomia de Mexico.
His spirit of generosity and kindness touched many. Dr. Emmite was a lifelong devotee of ascended master St. Germain and the I AM activity. Dedicated to education, Phil was well-read, soft-spoken, thoughtful, and skillful in the transmutation of poison into nectar through the power of the Violet Flame.
Dr. Emmite served for 37 years with the Houston Independent School District, helping diagnose learning disabilities in students which otherwise would have been dismissed as behavioral issues. His selfless service and compassion earned him many friends. Dr. Emmite was truly a blessing to others and his service will have far-reaching beneficial effects in the lives of those he helped.
We take comfort in the assurance that his spirit dwells in the sphere of victory and his soul rests in peace.
