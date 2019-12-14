GALVESTON—Elaine Petrick, age 76, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The Meridian. She was born on December 16, 1942 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Elaine’s father was career army. She was raised an “army brat” and proud of it. The family spent almost six years in Germany on two tours and lived in a lot of places in the US. She graduated from LSU and later earned an MS in Library Science. In Galveston she worked as a medical librarian for UTMB. It was here in Galveston she met Ron Petrick, the love of her life, who preceded her passing. Her friends, the arts, interior decorating, and get-togethers around the piano at the Tremont House were her delights. Once when asked what she did best she replied, “I make things pretty.” Let us remember this wonderful soul who helped make our lives more beautiful by making them a little prettier.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ron Petrick.
She is survived by her brother, R.C. Forrest III of San Diego, CA; sister in law, Mary Forrest of San Diego, CA; niece, Leigh Forrest of Long Beach, CA; nephew, Keith Forrest of Houston, TX; dear friend and companions for 27 years, Roland and Rosa Mora and their wonderful family of Galveston, TX; brother in law, Paul Petrick and wife Judy Petrick of Fairhope, AL; stepson, Michael Petrick and wife Tammy Petrick and their sons Joseph and Noah of Melbourne, FL; stepson, Stephen Petrick of Canyon, TX; stepdaughter, Francesca Pacheco and husband Nick Pacheco of Fort Collins, CO; brother in law, John Petrick of Quakertown, PA; and sister in law, Catherine Young of Springfield, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Texas www.alz.org/texas.
