Joan Tindall

ALVIN — Though we are deeply saddened at the sudden loss of our Mom, Grandmom, Momo, BeachGrandmom, MeMom and friend; we rejoice knowing Joan is reunited with her daughter Renee, brother "Bub", her beloved parents and that they are all standing at the right hand of their Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ.
Joan was born on April 8th 1930 in Caldwell, Texas to Ben B. and Nora Inez Sullivan Sr. just three years, three months and three days after her Big Brother Ben B. Sullivan Jr. Sis, as little Joan was called by her Bub, and the family, had settled in Caldwell, TX to be near their aunt Chinkie and her farm in nearby Cooks Point.
Joan was a very active little girl and in her teen years enjoyed church, school, friendships and outdoor activities. In school she excelled in every subject and had a flair and passion for the theater, music, and reading/reciting of poetry. Joan earned the lead role in her senior play and was so proud of achieving Majorette in her High School marching band. One of her lifelong favorite poems to recite was "Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" by Dylan Thomas. Joan adored her friends from Caldwell high school and from Caldwell First Baptist Church. She loved to dress up in the pretty clothes her Mama had sewn for her. Joan had a bit of an adventurous spirit which played out on weekends with best girlfriends sneaking into pastures to swim in the cattle tanks or to jump on a horse and ride bareback. Another such outing she enjoyed was when groups of young people would sneak into the County Courthouse downtown and roller skate in the basement or when they would line up at the top of the hill and skate or "fly" down towards the highway running through the city of Caldwell and hoped to grab onto the Stop sign quick enough to keep from careening right across the highway.
After graduating from Caldwell high school (1948), Joan and Denson R. Tindall Jr. were married on February 18th, 1949 and they began their little family. Denson and Joan moved to the Houston area and after a few years to San Antonio where they designed and built their first home and raised their daughters, Renee, Lisa and Laurie. Denson worked in the civil service while Joan took care of the home and girls. She was always active in their education as well as encouraging the girls in the exploration of the arts, music, and sports. Denson and Joan joined a square-dancing club and bowling league with Denson's coworkers and friends.
In the 1970s the family moved to Friendswood, Texas as Denson had retired from the civil service and joined his family's business in concrete services during the housing boom. Joan went right to work getting the family settled into their Friendswood home where they had a 1/2 acre and horses. Denson and Joan joined another square dancing club and bowling league where they really enjoyed their times together making new friends. They began to attend Friendswood First Baptist Church where Joan was active in preparing meals for those in need. She also joined the local Welcome Wagon where she made lifelong friends who came together to serve the community in various ways. Harkening back to her early love of attending the women's missionary union with her Mama as a little girl, Joan headed up several fashion shows which took in funds to help the community.
During this time, the family also enjoyed yearly summer trips to New Braunfels, Texas for some much needed rest and relaxation. Floating on the river, cookouts, and extended family time with relatives in it is a cherished memory.
Denson and Joan dissolved their marriage in later years and Joan worked well into her 70s at Clear Lake Montessori where she dearly loved being with all of the young people. There she met Tom Hutchinson, director of the after school program, who became a longtime friend. Joan had some rough years with multiple cancer diagnoses, but true to her quiet yet strong faith, she never gave up and persevered through each one. Her Welcome Wagon group from earlier years had become a Bunko group where these dear friends met monthly to share a meal and some friendly competition.
With her daughters grown and some with families of their own, Joan moved to Alvin TX where she continued to be involved in Bunko as well as forming new friendships in the local chapter of Red Hat Society. In her late 80s and early 90s Joan ran into a family friend, Pastor Dave "Gil" Flores at Central Texas style BBQ where he plays live music weekly. She and her family became regulars there in the last few years. Joan found some very special friendships in the Central Texas Style BBQ group and the Bible study that spun off of it.
Always proud of her daughters, granddaughters, and great grandchildren, she strived to maintain a presence, keep in touch, and updated on their lives even when she could not be with them. Anyone who was blessed to have our mom in their lives knows what a kind and generous woman she was. Always seeking to make certain others were comfortable, and encouraged everyone, whether it be the local grocery clerk, or the local restaurant waitstaff. She cared for and made room in her life to talk with those she met on her various outings, and of course she dearly loved her many black Kitty cats over the years.
Joan (Mom, Grandmom, Momo, BeachGrandmom, Memom) will be truly missed by all who knew her and loved her and will be held dearly in the hearts of family and friends.
Joan Sullivan Tindall is preceded in death by her parents Ben B. And Nora Inez Sullivan, Sr.; her brother Ben B. Sullivan Jr.; her husband of many years Denson Reginald Tindall, Jr. and daughter Joan Renee Matchett.
Joan is survived by her daughters and son-in-law Lisa Ann Tindall , Laurie Beth Tindall Wright and Thomas R. Wright; her granddaughters Julie Tilton and husband Scott Tilton, Trisha Plagens and husband Jeff Plagens and Esca Sullivan (Sara Beth Tindall- Wright); Her great grandchildren Chase Plagens, Ellie and Olivia Tilton, Abby and Miley Plagens.
A visitation will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home August 14th, 2022 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral service will be held at Forest Park East Funeral Home August 15th, 2022 at 10am. Committal service will be held at Forest Park East Cemetery August 15th, 2022 at 11am with a reception to follow at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
