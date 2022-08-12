Joan Tindall

ALVIN — Though we are deeply saddened at the sudden loss of our Mom, Grandmom, Momo, BeachGrandmom, MeMom and friend; we rejoice knowing Joan is reunited with her daughter Renee, brother "Bub", her beloved parents and that they are all standing at the right hand of their Lord and Savior, Jesus the Christ.

Joan was born on April 8th 1930 in Caldwell, Texas to Ben B. and Nora Inez Sullivan Sr. just three years, three months and three days after her Big Brother Ben B. Sullivan Jr. Sis, as little Joan was called by her Bub, and the family, had settled in Caldwell, TX to be near their aunt Chinkie and her farm in nearby Cooks Point.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription