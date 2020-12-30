TEXAS CITY —
Raye Maurice Johnson passed away peacefully on December 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son in law (Rick and Lisa Nunez) in Port Charlotte, Florida with family by her bedside. Maurice was born on July 8, 1927 in Arcadia Tx, she is the daughter of Sam Morris O’Callaghan and Bessie Stavely O’Callaghan.
Maurice is survived by her son Michael Lynn Davis (Donna) and daughter Lisa Jo Nunez (Rick); 14 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 21 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 daughters: Glyn Marie Houk and Judy Carol Mata; and 2 brothers: Hartford O’Callaghan and Dale O’Callaghan.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:00pm at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas, under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
The CDC Covid-19 Guideline of wearing a mask and social distancing is required and seating is limited.
