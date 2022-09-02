FRIENDSWOOD — In the early morning hours of Friday, August 26, 2022, Rene Elizabeth Gonzalez passed away at the age of 72 with her husband and daughter by her side. She lost her battle with COPD, but never gave up her fighting spirit no matter how sick.
Rene was born on January 10, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burtus Edward Mathews, Sr. and Irene Byrd Mathews; and brothers, Burtus Edward Mathews, Jr. and Michael Lynn Mathews. She is survived by her loving husband, Jesse Gonzalez; son, Mark Taylor; daughter, Tammy Payne; five grandchildren of whom she doted on and loved dearly; two brothers, William Don Mathews and Robert Ray Mathews; and numerous other family members.
Rene grew up a Navy brat moving several times to different bases where her father was stationed. She was a loving big sister to her siblings. Rene was devoted to the Baptist Church. She was a very talented, intelligent person and during her healthier years worked tirelessly in many disciplines including accounting. Rene demonstrated her creative abilities from an early age which included making many of her clothes as she was growing up. She took great joy in crafts, painting, gardening and was an avid animal lover. Rene always greeted everyone with a smile and will be missed!
Please join us in celebrating Rene's life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Rene's family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, and a memorial service will begin at 6:00 pm.
