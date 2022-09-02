Rene Elizabeth Gonzalez

FRIENDSWOOD — In the early morning hours of Friday, August 26, 2022, Rene Elizabeth Gonzalez passed away at the age of 72 with her husband and daughter by her side. She lost her battle with COPD, but never gave up her fighting spirit no matter how sick.

Rene was born on January 10, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, Burtus Edward Mathews, Sr. and Irene Byrd Mathews; and brothers, Burtus Edward Mathews, Jr. and Michael Lynn Mathews. She is survived by her loving husband, Jesse Gonzalez; son, Mark Taylor; daughter, Tammy Payne; five grandchildren of whom she doted on and loved dearly; two brothers, William Don Mathews and Robert Ray Mathews; and numerous other family members.

