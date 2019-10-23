Juana Zapata Quintero, age 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Juana was born January 27, 1926, in Galveston, Texas to parents Alberta Roderiquez and Francisco Zapata. She met her husband, Edward Quintero, Sr., at church and they married May 5, 1939.
Juana and Edward were inseparable since the day they met. Their love for one another was eternal. Their 78-year marriage was made of patience, hardships, compassion, loyalty, laughter and a deep, unconditional love. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.
She worked at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) for 40 years as a nursing assistant in the psychiatric unit. She retired at the age of 65 and pursued other hobbies, including being a professional bingo player, cooking, shopping at the flea markets, and trips to the casinos. Juana loved to cook, and she was often found in the kitchen making flour tortillas (which were often fought over). Yearly, she would gather her family to make tamales, a tradition that her family will continue to honor.
Juana was the backbone of her family. She instilled strong family values and taught her daughters and granddaughters to place their husbands first. She had a way of making everyone feel special and was a great example of a caring and loving person. Juana enjoyed playing dominoes, poker, and loteria with her family. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galveston.
Juana was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, Sr.; her parents, Alberta and Francisco Zapata; her son, Robert Quintero; her brothers, Bonificio and Jessie Zapata; sisters, Angelina Aguirre and Maria Perez; grandson, Christopher Michael Quintero and great-grandson, Blake Sobnosky.
Juana is survived by her children: Gloria Cazares and husband Elias, Sr., Edward Quintero, Jr. and wife Yolanda, Geneva Alvarado and husband Domingo, Richard Quintero, and Janie Garcia and husband John; grandchildren: Dora Garza, Mary Cazares, Sandra Nallie (Tim), Elias Cazares, Jr. (Megan), Jaime Cazares (Cat), Laura Quintero-Cantrell (Buster), Darin Quintero (Chrystie), Robert Alvarado (Andrea), Christina Alvarado, Rachel Hegedus (Matt), Monique Garcia (Cecily), Maria Huerta (Ricardo), Michelle Garcia; 21 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24 2019, from 5:00 — 7:00 p.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Stephen Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Lorenzo Nallie, Joshua Cazares, Michael Cazares, Diego Cazares, Christian Cantrell, and Keano Cazares. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael (Tre) Torres, III and Nicholas Cantrell.
The family would like to thank the UTMB physicians and staff: Dr. Vinod Kaushik, Dr. Tammie Michael, and Jennifer Young. We are also grateful to Jennifer Silliman and Joann Pena for the in-home care they provided over the past eight years.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Juana’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
