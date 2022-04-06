GALVESTON, TX — Joyce Wilmer Shelby Davenport, 75, entered the gates of heaven into the Lord's loving arms on March 29, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
On February 20, 1947, she was born to Minnie Dee Shelby and George Smith in Temple, TX. Joyce retired after 40 plus years as a Health Unit Coordinator (HUC) at UTMB. She assisted with instructing HUC at Galveston College, She also volunteered as a tax aide with AARP for 12 years. Joyce and all her family were raised in Galveston, TX. She was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where she loved working with the children in church, programs like the Praise Dancers, Intermediate Sunday School, and YAPS (where they lovingly called her Mama D).
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, daughter and son in law Michelle and Michael Mack, sister Jean Jackson, and other family members.
Joyce will be cherished by her loving husband of 40 years, Charles Davenport; daughters, Pamela Wade (Carlton), Josette Rivas (Alfredo), Natalie Edwards, and Stephanie Rivera (Joseph), sisters Donaldeen King, Debra Shelby, Paula Hameed, and Georgette Davis; brother Darrell Singleton. She has 7 grandchildren (aka Gramcracker), and 17 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, 3 special daughters, Julie Bunyon (William), Denise McChrlstian (Don), and Tameka Pope (Anthony); and her BFF's Pat Southern, Jessie Smith, and Verna Mae Walton.
Special thanks to Dr. Wissam Khalif and Tradition Home Health.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating her life at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, with Pastor Marc James officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.