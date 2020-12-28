Gail Marie Lyons

GALVESTON, TX — A Life Well Lived
On September 14, 1952, in Jeanerette, LA, the world was blessed with the arrival of Gail Marie Nicholas-Lyons. She was the first born to Frank Nicholas, Sr. and Gertie Francis Nicholas. Gail passed away on December 17, 2020 at UTMB.
At an early age moving to Galveston, Texas. She joined Wesley Tabernacle District.
Gail was educated in the Galveston Independent School District. She was a proud graduate of Ball High School Class of 1971. Also attended Galveston Community College and received a Certificate as a Unit Clerk. She was employed by UTMB for 30 dedicated years working in labor and recovery, Pediatric and ICU upon retiring later Gail worked as a caregiver for years until her health started failing her.
Gail married the late Michael Winston, Sr., and one child was born Michael Winston, Jr., from their union. Later Gail married Leroy Lyons for 16 years until her death, throughout her life, she married loyal to her faith, family & friends. Always willing to help had a beautiful smile, a giving heart, she wore a big crown.
Gail is preceded in death by her parents Frank Nicholas, Sr., and Gertie Nicholas; brother Frank Nicholas, Jr., grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.
Left to cherish Gail’s memory are her loving husband Leroy Lyons, son Michael Winston, Jr., grandson Michael Winston III; brother Dwight Nicholas; step-daughter Kissie Lyons; devoted cousin Carol Matthews, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. , followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2020 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX
